Over 48 lakh bottles of liquor sold in Delhi on weekend before Diwali: Report

Over 48 lakh bottles of liquor worth over ₹100 crore were sold in Delhi on the weekend preceding Diwali, said officials on 30 October.
Though 24 October was a dry day in the national capital, people celebrated Diwali with pomp on Monday after two years of muted festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"That led to a rush on the weekend from Friday to Sunday with heavy liquor sales across the city," said a senior excise department officer.
"More than 48 lakh bottles were sold on Friday-Sunday, worth over ₹100 crore, ahead of Diwali on October 24," he said.
As per details, the average daily sale of liquor in Delhi is around 12.50 lakh bottles. Officials said that 13.56 lakh bottles worth over ₹30 lakh were sold on Friday and 15.09 lakh bottles worth nearly ₹32 lakh on Saturday.
On Diwali eve, a record sale of more than 19.42 lakh bottles worth over ₹42 lakh was recorded.
Earlier, the excise business in Delhi has been hit hard with liquor policy of the Arvind Kejriwal government coming under scanner and an ongoing CBI probe into an alleged "scam" in its implementation.
