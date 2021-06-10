More than 49,000 pending cases related to rape and sexual offences against children settled amid Covid-19, the central government said in a statement on Thursday.

"More than 49,000 pending cases of Rape & POCSO Act disposed of even amidst the pandemic," MyGovIndia, the Centre's citizen engagement platform, said.

Listing the work done towards the welfare of women and children in the last seven years, MyGovIndia, said 1,023 fast track special courts, including 389 exclusive POCSO (Protection of Children From Sexual Offences) courts, have been set up for time-bound completion of trials in sexual offence cases.

The MyGovIndia added that 641 fast-track special courts already operational include 341 exclusive Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act courts.

Besides, Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani also shared details about POSHAN Tracker, an app to track nutrition delivery services on Twitter.

According to Irani, over 1.02 crore hot cooked meals and more than 2.16 crore take-home ration packages have been tracked through POSHAN Tracker since its launch in March.

POSHAN (PM's Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nourishment) Tracker aims to provide a 360-degree view and tracking of anganwadi centres, nutrition service deliveries, and complete beneficiary management for pregnant women, lactating mothers and children.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.