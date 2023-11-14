Over 5,000 Myanmar nationals flee to India amid clashes - Here's all you need to know
Over 5,000 Myanmar nationals have entered Mizoram in India this week. They have taken shelter in Champhai district, joining the approximately 6,000 Myanmar refugees already living in the region. The fighting between the People's Defence Force and the Myanmar army continues.
More than 5,000 people from Myanmar – including army personnel – have crossed into Mizoram over the past two days amid an intense gunfight. Locals breached the international border on Sunday evening after the People's Defence Force attacked two military bases in Chin state and prompted retaliatory airstrikes. Meanwhile the Arakan Army launched a surprise attack against two Border Guard Police outposts in Rakhine State.