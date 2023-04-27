New Delhi: Total enrolments under the Atal Pension Yojana, targeted at workers in the unorganised sector, had crossed 5.20 crore by March 2023, the government said on Thursday. The scheme had enrolled more than 1.19 crore new subscribers in the last financial year compared with 99 lakh enrollments in FY22, a growth of more than 20%, the finance ministry said in a release.

As of date, the scheme’s assets under management (AUM) stand at more than ₹27,200 crore, having generated an investment return of 8.69% since inception.

In the public sector banks (PSBs) category, nine banks achieved the annual target while Bank of India, State Bank of India, and Indian Bank sourced more than 100 APY accounts per branch.

Under the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) category, 32 banks achieved the annual target while Jharkhand Rajya Gramin Bank, Vidharbha Konkan Gramin Bank, Tripura Gramin Bank and Baroda Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank sourced more than 160 APY accounts per branch, it added.

Also, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank and Airtel Payments Bank achieved annual target allocated by Ministry of Finance.

Twelve states such as Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Uttarakhand have also achieved their annual targets with the help and support of their respective State Level Banker’s Committee.

Under APY, a subscriber will receive a lifelong minimum guaranteed pension of ₹1,000 to ₹5,000 per month from the age of 60, depending on the contributions made, which itself would vary based on the age of joining the scheme.

The same pension would be paid to the spouse of the subscriber after the demise of the subscriber and on the demise of both the subscriber and spouse, the pension wealth as accumulated till age 60 of the subscriber will be returned back to the nominee.