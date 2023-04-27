Atal Pension Yojana subscriber count at over 5.20 crore1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 05:41 PM IST
Under APY, a subscriber will receive a lifelong minimum guaranteed pension of ₹1,000 to ₹5,000 per month from the age of 60, depending on the contributions made, which itself would vary based on the age of joining the scheme.
New Delhi: Total enrolments under the Atal Pension Yojana, targeted at workers in the unorganised sector, had crossed 5.20 crore by March 2023, the government said on Thursday. The scheme had enrolled more than 1.19 crore new subscribers in the last financial year compared with 99 lakh enrollments in FY22, a growth of more than 20%, the finance ministry said in a release.
