Atal Pension Yojana subscriber count at over 5.20 crore

New Delhi: Total enrolments under the Atal Pension Yojana, targeted at workers in the unorganised sector, had crossed 5.20 crore by March 2023, the government said on Thursday. The scheme had enrolled more than 1.19 crore new subscribers in the last financial year compared with 99 lakh enrollments in FY22, a growth of more than 20%, the finance ministry said in a release.

