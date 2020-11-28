Over 5.4 lakh businesses risk losing GST registration for defaults

New Delhi: The revenue department has decided to take steps towards cancelling the Goods and Services Tax (GST) registration of about 5,43,000 businesses for defaulting on filing tax returns for the last six months or more, said an official.

New Delhi: The revenue department has decided to take steps towards cancelling the Goods and Services Tax (GST) registration of about 5,43,000 businesses for defaulting on filing tax returns for the last six months or more, said an official.

The department has also asked officials to follow up with 25,000 businesses that have defaulted on filing their monthly summary return of transactions (form 3B) in November.

The department has also asked officials to follow up with 25,000 businesses that have defaulted on filing their monthly summary return of transactions (form 3B) in November. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Tax payers were required to file their return for the transactions done in October in the five days starting 20 November. The defaulters in November were identified based on the previous month’s return statistics.

All such taxpayers who have not yet filed their returns shall be sent text messages and emails, the official said on condition of anonymity.

GSTN, the company that processes tax returns, has also been asked to send one lakh text and e-mail reminders a day to the taxpayers, particularly to the defaulters, to file return on time, the official said.

The move to nudge tax payers to improve compliance comes after GST revenue collections have improved in recent months. Improved economic activities as well as specific steps to improve compliance have led to GST receipts of the central and state governments scaling ₹1.05 trillion in October, growing 10.25% from the revenue collected in same month a year ago.

This is the first time GST receipts have crossed the ₹1 trillion mark and reported double-digit growth rate this fiscal after the sharp decline in the initial months following the national lockdown.

Signalling a zero-tolerance policy on tax evasion, GST authorities this month started a nation-wide crackdown on fake invoice rackets.

Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) and field officers so far arrested 85 persons for availing of or passing on tax credits fraudulently and have booked 981 cases against 3,119 fake entities, the official said.