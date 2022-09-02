Over 5.6 lakh pensioners migrate to digital platform Sparsh in Aug

Over 5.6 lakh pensioners migrate to digital platform Sparsh in Aug1 min read . 04:41 PM IST
Sparsh has grown exponentially with more than ₹11,600 crores disbursed in FY 2021-22, from just about ₹57 crore in FY 2020-21, the defence ministry said
New Delhi: Providing impetus to Digital India initiative, 5,62,946 defence pensioners migrated to the digital platform Sparsh or System for Pensions Administration – Raksha in August.
As per the defence ministry, the total number of pensioners onboarded to Sparsh has 11 lakh beneficiaries, which is nearly 33% of the total defence pensioners in India.
Sparsh has disbursed more than ₹3,090 crore to defence pensioners digitally in August.
Sparsh is the web-based system processing pension claims and crediting them directly into the bank accounts of defence pensioners without any external intermediary.
“It has grown exponentially with more than ₹11,600 Crores disbursed in the Financial Year 2021-22, from just about ₹57 crores in FY 2020-21," the defence ministry said in a statement.
The Defence Accounts Department is the nodal implementing agency of Project Sparsh, integrating over 3000 pension initiating, sanctioning and disbursement agencies. It has brought pension services right at the door step of the veterans – from digital process of pensioner verification to real time tracking of grievance redressal.
Sparsh is designed keeping defence pensioners at the centre, who are given a completely transparent view of their pension account through an online portal.
The government envisages establishment of service centres to provide last mile connectivity to pensioners who may be unable to directly access the portal.
The two largest banks dealing with defence pensioners – State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) – have been co-opted as service centres.
