The ministry of finance informed on Saturday that nearly 5.89 crore income tax returns have been filed on the new e-filing portal of the I-T department till 31 December.

“More than 46.11 lakh ITRs were filed on 31.12.2021. In order to assist taxpayers with a smooth experience on the portal, 16,850 taxpayer calls and 1,467 chats were responded to by the helpdesk," said the ministry in a statement.

“The department has been proactively engaging with and reaching out to taxpayers and professionals for assistance on its official Twitter handle. On 31st December 2021 alone, more than 230 Tweets from taxpayers and professionals were responded to," it added.

Out of the total ITRs filed for AY 2021-22, 49.6% of these are ITR1 (2.92 crore), 9.3% are ITR2 (54.8 lakh), 12.1% are ITR3 (71.05 lakh), 27.2% are ITR4 (1.60 crore), 1.3% are ITR5 (7.66 lakh), ITR6 (2.58 lakh) and ITR7 (0.67 lakh). Over 45.7% of these ITRs have been filed using the online ITR form on the portal and the balance have been uploaded using the ITR created from the offline software utilities.

In comparison, as of 10 January 2021 (the extended due date for ITRs for AY 2020-21), the total number of ITRs filed was 5.95 crore with 31.05 lakh ITRs filed on the last day ie on 10th January, 2021 as against over 46.11 lakh ITRs filed on the last day this year.

This comes as the central government on Friday announced that the deadline for ITR filing will not be extended beyond 31 December 2021.

“There is absolutely no proposal to extend the filing date," revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj said.

On a question that some people may have faced difficulties in filing their income tax returns due to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Bajaj said: “How is Omicron stopping you? You have to sit with your laptop to file the return. Your chartered accountant also has to do that."

