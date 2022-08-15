Home / News / India / Over 5 crore selfies with tricolour uploaded on ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ website: Govt
Over 5 crore selfies with tricolour uploaded on ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ website: Govt
3 min read.15 Aug 2022Livemint( with inputs from PTI )
On the occasion of 76th Independence Day, more than five crore selfies with the Indian flag have been uploaded on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign website
More than five crore people joined the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign by uploading their selfies with the national flag on the official website on Monday.
Calling it a stupendous achievement, the Culture Ministry shared the news on social media. The achievement is a testimony of India's unity and public participation.
It all started on 22 July, when the Prime Minister gave a clarion call to the nation to join the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement by hoisting the tricolour at their homes.
Taking the campaign a step forward, Culture Ministry, the nodal agency for the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ appealed to the people to take their selfies with the flag and upload it on the campaign's website,www.harghartiranga.com
From rallies to cultural shows to human formations, the national festival was celebrated in several ways across the nation, the whole day.
As India embarks on its 76th year of Independence, wrapping up the 75-week countdown to August 15, 2022, was the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative of the government driven by the nodal ministry for 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' -- the Ministry of Culture, the statement said.
As per the statement, the historic feat of five crore Tiranga selfies was achieved at around 4 pm. The Culture Ministry also expressed its gratitude toward the participants of the campaign.
The celebration of 75 years of Independence began on 12 March 2021, as a 75-week countdown to 15 August 2022. The celebration will continue till 15 August 2023. The initiative began with an aim of building a personal relationship with the tricolour. That's why people were asked to hoist the tricolour at their house or at their place of work as a part of their resolution to contribute to the development of the nation during ‘Amrit Kal’-25 years from now to 2047.
The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign went ahead in two different ways to achieve a single target of building a sense of patriotism among people. Firstly, it ensured the creation of a personal connection between the people and the national flag by asking them to hoist it from their homes. Secondly, it ensured envisage a collaboration by encouraging people to upload their selfies on the website.
Addressing this force of collective collaboration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech, said that in the last few days, the country has seen and experienced a new force of the re-emergence of collective consciousness. A force that the nation had achieved long ago after years of struggle for freedom.
Reflecting on this milestone, Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy said, "Five crore 'Tiranga' selfies reflect the collective commitment of duty-bound Indians to keep the nation first and always first.
"Thank you, India. This is indeed a special moment of outpouring of the collective expressions of love and connect for the motherland. I wish everyone a very Happy Independence Day!"
