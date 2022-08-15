Over 5 crore selfies with tricolour uploaded on ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ website: Govt

The celebration of 75 years of Independence began on 12 March 2021, as a 75-week countdown to 15 August 2022. The celebration will continue till 15 August 2023. The initiative began with an aim of building a personal relationship with the tricolour. That's why people were asked to hoist the tricolour at their house or at their place of work as a part of their resolution to contribute to the development of the nation during ‘Amrit Kal’-25 years from now to 2047.