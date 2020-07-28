Over 5 lakh Covid-19 tests conducted daily in last two days: Modi Govt

More than 5 lakh samples were tested for coronavirus in a single day over two consecutive days, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said today. On 26th July, India tested a total of 5,15,000 samples and on 27th July, a total of 5,28,000 samples were tested.

This, according to the MoHFW, is a result of the coordinated efforts of the Union and various State and Union Territory governments push to increase the testing for the infection in the country.

This, according to the MoHFW, is a result of the coordinated efforts of the Union and various State and Union Territory governments push to increase the testing for the infection in the country.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 cases in India has surged to 14.83 lakh with a single day spike of 47,703 cases, according to figures released by the Union Health Ministry today. Of the total 1,483,156 cases, 496,988 are active while 952,743 people have recovered from the disease. The country’s recovery rate climbed to 63.92%.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the three new state-of-the-art COVID-19 testing laboratories in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata virtually. On Monday, PM Modi had said that efforts are being made to ramp up the testing capacity in the country to conduct up to 10 lakh COVID-19 tests per day.

Topics Coronavirus