On the eve of completion of 4 years of the goods and services tax (GST) , the Ministry of Finance (FinMin) said that it has been decided to honour the tax payers who have been a part of the GST success story.

The FinMin will issue certificates of appreciation to over 54,000 GST payers for timely filing of returns and cash payment of the tax, to mark the fourth anniversary of the historic tax reform Goods and Services Tax.

"A data analytics exercise was hence undertaken by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs to identify taxpayers who have made substantial contribution in payment of GST in cash along with timely filing of returns. As a result, 54,439 taxpayers have been identified," the ministry said in a statement.

More than 88% of these taxpayers are from Micro (36%), Small (41%) and Medium enterprises (11%) representing a wide spectrum sectors involved in the supply of goods & services spread acrossall States/UTs, it said.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) will be issuing certificates of appreciation to these taxpayers. The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) will be sending out the certificates of appreciation to individual taxpayers by e-mail. The taxpayers will be able to print and display these certificates.

More than 66 crore GST returns have been filed so far and lower rates have helped increased tax compliance, the ministry said, adding GST revenues have steadily grown and have been above the ₹1 lakh crore mark for eight consecutive months in a row.

"...This step marks the first effort by the Government to directly communicate to the GST taxpayers for their contribution," it added.

Notably, the income tax department too sends out 'certificates of appreciation' to individual taxpayers in various categories on the basis of the level of taxes paid by them.

