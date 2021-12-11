All the industry-associations such as the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, Southern India Engineering and Manufacturers Association, and Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Coimbatore (ICCIC), would participate in the closure
Listen to this article
Over 50,000 MSMEs in the district would participate in the one-day closure of industries on December 20 to draw the attention of the Centre on issues, including skyrocketing price of raw materials.
All the industry-associations such as the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, Southern India Engineering and Manufacturers Association, and Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Coimbatore (ICCIC), would participate in the closure.