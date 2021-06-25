Almost 90 per cent of Covid-19 cases in India as of now are being driven by the Delta variant or B.1.617.2 variant, informed Dr SK Singh, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director.

Eight states in India have shown 50 per cent of the Delta variant cases, Singh said. These are states are Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Telangana and West Bengal, he added during a press briefing on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

By June, cases of variants of concern have been found in 174 districts in 35 states and union territories, Singh said. Out of these Alpha variant accounts for 3,969 cases, Beta for 149 cases, Gamma for just one case and B.1.617 (Delta and Kappa) for 16,238 cases.

Proportion of cases with variants of concerns has risen five-fold from 10.31 per cent in May 2021 to 51 per cent as on June 20, 2021.

