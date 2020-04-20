(Photo: PTI)
Over 50 journalists in Mumbai test positive for coronavirus

1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2020, 08:58 PM IST ANI

'Samples of 171 journalists reporting from field, including photographers, video journalists and reporters, were collected. Most of the journalists with Covid-19 were asymptomatic,' says BMC

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said that 53 journalists in Mumbai have tested positive for COVID-19.

"53 journalists in Mumbai tested positive for COVID-19; All are under isolation. Samples of 171 journalists reporting from field, including Photographers, Video Journalists and Reporters, were collected. Most of the journalists with COVID-19 were asymptomatic," BMC said.

"Their samples were taken on Thursday and Friday last week. And their results came yesterday and today," it added.

Maharastra is the worst-affected state in the country due to COVID-19, with a total of 4,204 cases, including 223 deaths so far.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

