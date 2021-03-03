New Delhi: Over 50 lakh people have registered themselves on the Co-WIN portal, without any system glitch, since the window opened Monday morning, the Centre said. Nearly 5 lakh beneficiaries above 60 or those aged 45-60 with comorbidities have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine till Tuesday evening.

The vaccination drive for the above said group began on March 1, and the registration opened at 9 am Monday on the Co-WIN portal -http://cowin.gov.in/"

cowin.gov.in.

A total of 1,54,61,864 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm Tuesday, the ministry said in an update in the evening.

These include 67,32,944 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 26,85,665 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 55,47,426 frontline workers (FLWs, 1st dose), 828 FLWs (2nd dose).

Also, 4,34,981 beneficiaries above 60 and 60,020 people aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities have been vaccinated, the ministry said.

A total of 6,09,845 vaccine doses were given on Tuesday till 7 pm, the forty-sixth day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.

Out of these, 5,21,101 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 88,744 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report, the ministry said, adding final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

No glitches in Co-WIN 2.0 portal

R S Sharma, the Chairman of the Empowered Group (EG) on COVID-19 Vaccine Administration, told a weekly health ministry press conference with other ministry officials here that there have been no glitches in the system.

On certain complaints about technical glitches, he said what happened was that people were looking for an App on Playstore which appeared similar to Co-WIN and started using that when no mobile App meant for registration is present right now.

Sharma said state governments are coordinating with hospitals and supplying vaccines to them and "we are encouraging them to involve more and more private hospitals''. The total number of hospitals that are involved in this job are 26,000-27,000. There are 12,500 private hospitals.

Citizens can register and book an appointment for vaccination using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal. Here is how

Log on to www.cowin.gov.in

Enter your mobile number

Get an OTP to create your account

Enter the OTP and click on the “Verify" button.

You will be directed to the registration of the vaccination' page. On this page, there will be an option to choose one photo ID proof.

Fill in your name, age, gender and upload an identity document

The page will ask you if you have any comorbidities, which can be answered by simply clicking on 'yes', 'no'.

If 45+, upload doctor’s certificate as comorbidity proof

Once the details are entered for registration, Click on the “Register" button

Once the registration is completed; the system will show the “Account Details"

A citizen can further add three more people linked with this mobile number by clicking on the “Add More" button.

There will be a button indicating 'Schedule appointment'. Now click on it.

Search a vaccination centre of choice by state, district, block and pin code.

Date and availability will also be displayed.

Click on the 'book' button.

On successful completion of booking, you will receive a message. That confirmation details will have to be shown at the vaccination centre.

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the timeline of vaccinating between 9 am to 5 pm has been done away with.

“If the hospital has the capacity, the system permits them to do vaccination even after 5 pm in consultation with state governments. This has been briefed both to the state government as well as private and government hospitals," Bhushan said.





