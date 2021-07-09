Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Over 50% of India's total Covid-19 cases from Maharashtra, Kerala: Govt

Over 50% of India's total Covid-19 cases from Maharashtra, Kerala: Govt

Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Dr. Vinod K. Paul addresses a press conference on Covid
1 min read . 05:43 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

  • NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul said that visuals from tourist spots and the way people were mingling without following Covid protocols was 'a serious cause of concern'

The government on Friday informed that Maharashtra and Kerala recorded more than half of the Covid cases registered in India last week. It said the pandemic was still not over and there was no room for complacency.

The government said that the country was still dealing with the second wave and people need to introspect if they can afford misplaced belief that Covid was over.

During a press briefing, NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul said that visuals from tourist spots and the way people were mingling without following Covid protocols was "a serious cause of concern" and that such negligence will increase the risk of virus spread.

Joint secretary in the health ministry Lav Agarwal referred to recent spikes in Covid cases in Russia and the UK to caution people against lowering their guard.

He said more than half of the Covid cases reported in India last week were from two states — Maharashtra (21 per cent) and Kerala (32 per cent). He further said 80 per cent of the new Covid cases in India were reported from 90 districts in 15 states and union territories, which indicates the need for focussed attention in these areas.

He also said 66 districts across 17 states and UTs reported Covid positivity rate of more than 10 per cent in the week ending July 8. No case of Lambda variant of COVID-19 has been reported in India, Paul informed while responding to a question.

On Friday, India reported 43,393 new infections taking the total tally of cases to 3,07,52,950, while the active cases have declined to 4,58,727. The death toll has climbed to 4,05,939 with 911 fresh fatalities.

