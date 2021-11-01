Over 50% of workforce to return to offices thrice a week by Jan: Report

“Over the last one and a half years, the way tech organizations have run business operations has undergone a massive transformation. The industry is now prepared to gradually re-open and looking at perfecting a hybrid operating model which brings in the best of both onsite and remote operating models. We encourage tech companies to process the reopening in a phased and safe manner while keeping the employee health and safety as the topmost priority," said Debjani Ghosh, president, Nasscom.