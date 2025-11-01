Over 50 students hospitalised after having dinner in Telangana's Gadwal, food poisoning suspected

A suspected food poisoning incident at the BC Residential Boys School in Dharmavaram, Gadwal district of Telangana, left 52 students sick. Authorities said that around 110 students had dinner at the school hostel at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday, ANI reported.

Soon afterwards, several began experiencing vomiting and stomach pain. Thus, the affected students were quickly taken to Gadwal Hospital for treatment.

"As per preliminary information, yesterday evening, around 6:30 pm, at BC Residential Boys School in Dharmavaram, Gadwal district, 110 boys consumed food and 52 suffered food poisoning. After vomiting, they were admitted to Gadwal Hospital. Today (Sunday), early in the morning, 32 boys were discharged, and the health condition of the remaining boys is also stable. We are investigating the matter," a police official from Jogulamba Gadwal told ANI.

A district health official said 32 students were discharged, and the remaining are also safe and are kept under observation.

“We are also running a camp in the hostel”, the official said, as reported by PTI,

As of Saturday morning, 32 students have been discharged after receiving medical care, while 20 others remain under observation. Doctors have confirmed that all are in stable condition and out of danger.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC), headed by former judge of the High Court Justice Shameem Akther, took cognisance of media reports on the incident of the students falling ill and directed the state's Chief Secretary to conduct an enquiry and submit a comprehensive report by November 24, an official release said.

District health officials and food safety authorities have launched an inquiry to determine the cause of contamination. Food samples from the hostel kitchen have been collected and sent for laboratory analysis.

Local education department officials have reached the school and are reviewing the hygiene and cooking conditions at the hostel premises. The school management has been instructed to ensure strict food safety protocols going forward.

