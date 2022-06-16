The WHO has decided to rename the monkeypox virus as a result of concerns raised by a group of international scientists about the virus strain names' 'discriminatory' nature
More than 30 nations where the Monkeypox virus is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases approach 1,900, most of them in Europe.
The virus, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in west and central Africa and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere.
Here are the 10 latest developments in this story:
- The number of monkeypox cases in the UK have exceeded 500, according to the latest official figures.
- The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it detected 52 additional monkeypox cases in England, one in Scotland and one in Wales, raising the total confirmed number of cases in Britain to 524 as of Tuesday.
- There are 504 confirmed cases in England, 13 in Scotland, two in Northern Ireland and five in Wales, the UKHSA said.
- The World Health Organization (WHO) has decided to rename the monkeypox virus that has spread to around 30 countries.
- The move is the result of concerns raised by a group of international scientists about the virus strain names' "discriminatory" nature.
- WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the organisation is "working with partners and experts from around the world on changing the name of monkeypox virus, its clades and the disease it causes." He said the WHO will make announcements about the new names as soon as possible.
- A paper "Urgent need for a non-discriminatory and non-stigmatizing nomenclature for monkeypox virus", published on June 10, presented a request from 30 international scientists to change the name.
- The current name doesn't fit with WHO guidelines that recommend avoiding geographic regions and animal names, a spokesperson said.
- According to a spokesperson for the WHO, scientists in orthopoxviruses - the family to which monkeypox belongs - are consulting on more appropriate names. According to joint recommendations from the WHO, the World Organization for Animal Health, and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, other disease names that go against the standards include swine flu.
- The WHO will reportedly engage with experts in orthopoxviruses, which include monkeypox, to come up with more appropriate names.
- The WHO will reportedly engage with experts in orthopoxviruses, which include monkeypox, to come up with more appropriate names.