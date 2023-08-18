comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 18 2023 15:55:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.75 -0.26%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.15 -0.28%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.05 0.17%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,556.7 0.75%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 950.95 -0.02%
Business News/ News / India/  PM Jan-Dhan Yojana adds 500 mn accounts; deposits cross 2.03 trillion
Back

New Delhi: Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), the scheme which is responsible for providing basic banking facilities to the underprivileged and further catalysing the government’s mission for financial inclusion, now has in excess of 500 million accounts with deposits crossing 2.03 lakh crore.

“As per the latest reports submitted by banks the total number of Jan Dhan accounts have crossed 50 crore as on 9 August 2023. Out of these accounts 56% accounts belong to women and 67% accounts have been opened in rural / semi-urban areas," the ministry of finance said.

The deposits in these accounts are above Rs. 2.03 lakh crore and about 34 crore RuPay cards have been issued in these accounts free of cost, it added.

According to the ministry, the average balance in PMJDY accounts is Rs. 4,076 and more than 5.5 crore PMJDY accounts are receiving DBT benefits.

“PMJDY scheme has been successful in changing the financial landscape of the country and has brought near saturation in bank accounts for adults. The success of PMJDY lies in the comprehensive nature of the scheme with an attempt to connect the last mile with the formal banking system through technology, collaboration and innovation," the ministry said.

PM Modi on 15 August, 2014 announced PMJDY to provide universal access to banking services for people. The scheme was launched on 28 August of the same year.

PMJDY offers multiple advantages to account holders such as a bank account without requirement of minimum balance, free of cost RuPay debit cards with inbuilt accident insurance of Rs. 2 lakh and overdraft facility of up to 10,000.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 06:02 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App