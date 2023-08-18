PM Jan-Dhan Yojana adds 500 mn accounts; deposits cross ₹2.03 trillion1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 06:02 PM IST
Out of these accounts 56% accounts belong to women and 67% accounts have been opened in rural and semi-urban areas
New Delhi: Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), the scheme which is responsible for providing basic banking facilities to the underprivileged and further catalysing the government’s mission for financial inclusion, now has in excess of 500 million accounts with deposits crossing ₹2.03 lakh crore.