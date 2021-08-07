New Delhi: The health ministry has announced that they have accelerated the pace of vaccination and claimed that over 51.66 crore vaccines have been given to states and union territories.

The Ministry of Health said on Saturday that more than 51.66 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, through all sources and a further 55,52,070 doses are in the pipeline.

According to the ministry, out of the 51,66,13,680 doses, over 2.29 crore balance and unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories and private hospitals to be administered.

A total of 49,74,90,815 Covid vaccine doses out of 51.66 crore doses have been consumed, including wastage, said the ministry.

The health ministry said that the Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The new phase of universalization of Covid-19 vaccination was started on June 21.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines for free.

In the new phase of the universalization of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75%of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.