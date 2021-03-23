India administered around 52.998 million doses of Rotavirus vaccine and 46.388 million doses of Measles-Rubella vaccine in all states/UTs during 2019-20, the government said on Tuesday. Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apprised with the information under the progress of National Health Mission (NHM) during 2019-20.

Rotavirus vaccine is used to protect against rotavirus infections, which are the leading cause of severe diarrhoea among young children in India. The cabinet was apprised that during 2019-20, around 16.418 million doses of Pneumococcal Conjugated Vaccine were administered in six states Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Further during 2019-20, 2.527 million adults were also administered with adult Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine (25 JE endemic Blocks of nine Districts of West Bengal), the government said.

The government said that the implementation of NHM in 2019-20 lead to engagement of 18,779 additional Human Resources doctors which includes Staff Nurses, AYUSH Doctors, Paramedics, AYUSH Paramedics, Programme Management Staff and Public Health Mangers on contractual basis.

“The implementation of NHM during 2019-20 has led to further strengthening of Public Health system which also enabled effective and coordinated Covid-19 response," the government said.

The government said that the under give mortality rate in India has declined from 52 in 2012 to 36 in 2018 and the percentage annual rate of decline during 2013-2018 has accelerated to 6.0 % from 3.9 % observed during 1990-2012.

As far as the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) of India has declined by 443 points from 556 per one lakh live births in 1990 to 113 in 2016-18. A decline of 80% has been achieved in MMR since 1990, which is higher than the global decline of 45%, the government said.

In last five years, Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) has declined from 167 in 2011-13 Sample Registration System (SRS) to 113 in 2016-18 (SRS). In the year 2019, malaria cases and deaths declined by 21.27% and 20% respectively as compared to 2018, it said.

The Union Cabinet also noted the progress in respect of various diseases programmes like TB, Malaria, Kala-Azar, Dengue, Tuberculosis, Leprosy, Viral Hepatitis etc. The government said that the incidence of TB per 1,00,000 population has been reduced from 234 in 2012 to 193 in 2019. The mortality due to TB per 1,00,000 populations for India reduced from 42 in 2012 to 33 in 2019. The expenditure incurred on the program was ₹27,989.00 Crore with the Central Share.

