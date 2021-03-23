The Union Cabinet also noted the progress in respect of various diseases programmes like TB, Malaria, Kala-Azar, Dengue, Tuberculosis, Leprosy, Viral Hepatitis etc. The government said that the incidence of TB per 1,00,000 population has been reduced from 234 in 2012 to 193 in 2019. The mortality due to TB per 1,00,000 populations for India reduced from 42 in 2012 to 33 in 2019. The expenditure incurred on the program was ₹27,989.00 Crore with the Central Share.