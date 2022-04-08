The Finance Ministry on Friday said the number of subscribers in various schemes under the National Pension System (NPS) rises to 520.21 lakh by March-2022 end compared to 424.40 lakh witnessed in March of the previous year.

With that, year-on-year, the number of subscribers in various schemes under the NPS has increased by 22.58%.

As of March 2020, when the epic lockdown was announced due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic across the world, the number of subscribers stood at 345.55 lakh.

FinMin data showed that by end of March 2022, under the various schemes, the number of subscribers was highest in the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) scheme at 362.77 lakh, while 55.77 lakh and 41.87 lakh subscribers were from state government and NPS Lite respectively. Furthermore, 22.84 lakh subscribers were from the central government, 14.04 lakh from the corporate sector, and 22.92 lakh from all citizen sectors.

As of March 31, 2022, total pension assets under management stood at ₹7,36,592 crore registering a growth of 27.43% under the Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

