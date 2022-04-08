Over 520.21 lakh subscribers under various schemes of NPS by March: Govt

FinMin data showed that by end of March 2022, under the various schemes, the number of subscribers was highest in the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) scheme at 362.77 lakh, while 55.77 lakh and 41.87 lakh subscribers were from state government and NPS Lite respectively. Furthermore, 22.84 lakh subscribers were from the central government, 14.04 lakh from the corporate sector, and 22.92 lakh from all citizen sectors.