New Delhi: Over 521,000 forms related to limited liability partnerships (LLPs) have been filed in the new version of the MCA21 portal in FY23, showed official data from the corporate affairs ministry.

This is an improvement over 474,000 LLP forms filed in the previous version of the statutory filing portal in FY22, said the ministry in an update posted on its website.

In the case of company-related forms too, since 23 January 2023, when company incorporation and name reservation forms and 46 forms have been rolled out in the new version of the portal, about 270,000 forms have been filed by stakeholders, the ministry informed.

The numbers indicate the new system of statutory filings built from the scratch has stabilised. Earlier, professionals had hilighted in social media their difficulties with respect to filing certain forms. Finance and corporate affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in February asked the ministry to form a special team to address public grievances on priority and to monitor the issues on a daily basis.

Professionals encountered difficulties in the new filing process which was designed with enhanced security features and know your customer (KYC) requirements. It identifies one login credential in the ministry’s portal with one individual’s email address and identity provided by either permanent account number (PAN) issued by the income tax department, director identification number issued by the ministry or the professional identification issued by professional institutes