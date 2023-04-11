Over 521,000 LLP forms, 270,000 company forms filed in revamped portal: MCA1 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 05:47 PM IST
- This is an improvement over 474,000 LLP forms filed in the previous version of the statutory filing portal in FY22, said the ministry in an update posted on its website.
New Delhi: Over 521,000 forms related to limited liability partnerships (LLPs) have been filed in the new version of the MCA21 portal in FY23, showed official data from the corporate affairs ministry.
