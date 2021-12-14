In a tweet, Mandaviya said that with over 55 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated now, India has achieved another milestone in its fight against Covid. PM Narendra Modii's 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign has further strengthened the nation's collective fight against Covid-19.
Meanwhile, the cumulative vaccination coverage of India has exceeded 133.88 crore, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.
As per the ministry's press release, 66,98,601 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
"India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 133.88 crore (1,33,88,12,577) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,40,27,706 sessions," the ministry said.
It further informed that the recovery of 7,995 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,41,38,763.
Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.37 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.