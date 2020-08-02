Home >News >India >Over 56 lakh people affected by Assam floods
A woman returns after collecting drinking water from a hand pump (AP)

1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2020, 02:42 PM IST ANI

  • 2,62,723 hectares of crop area has also been affected by the floods while 621 relief camps are being operated by SDRF and NDRF

GUWAHATI : More than 56 lakh people have been affected by the floods, which have wreaked havoc across 30 districts of Assam, according to a daily status report on Sunday.

According to the report, the total number of 56,89,584 people have been affected in 30 districts of Assam since May 22 and 109 people have lost their lives in flood-related incidents.

Meanwhile, the state government has set up 621 relief camps for the affected people. State Disaster Relief Force, National Disaster Relief Force, Circle Office, Civil Defence and Inland Water Transport and several locals are engaged in rescue operations.

So far, as many as 81,678 people have been evacuated. Notably, 2,62,723 hectares of crop area has also been affected by the floods.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had visited several flood and erosion hit areas to take stock of the situation.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

