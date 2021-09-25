The US Agency for International Development (USAID) helped at least 56 million Indians by providing Covid-19 related health training, essential equipment, and vaccine information, the White House said in a statement. The White House noted that over 50 years, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has successfully collaborated with the Indian government to address India's public health priorities.

It said that the CDC allocated $16 million towards Covid-19 response in India since March last year to support country-level coordination, epidemiology and surveillance, case management, infection prevention and control, laboratory, and other technical areas.

The White House said that both India and the US are committed to continuing the partnership on cybersecurity, including efforts to promote critical infrastructure resilience, and cooperation to address cyber threats.

Further, the White House stated that the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded nearly 200 research awards with collaborations involving Indian partners.

"In the past four years, the number of health research collaborations with India grew from 200 to nearly 330, and the number of Indian research organizations participating in NIH-funded research grew from nearly 100 to over 200".

The White House also informed that on October 28 and October 29, the US and India will co-host the fourth annual Indo-Pacific Business Forum (IPBF), which will bring together leaders in government, industry across the Indo-Pacific region.

