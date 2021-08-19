Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Over 57 crore COVID vaccine doses administered in India so far, says govt

Over 57 crore COVID vaccine doses administered in India so far, says govt

The cumulative vaccination coverage of 57,16,71,264 doses is segregated on the basis of population priority groups, the ministry said.
1 min read . 10:18 PM IST Livemint

  • As per the official figures, 57,16,71,264 doses have been given so far. And today, on the 216th day of vaccination, a total of 48,84,440 vaccine doses were given

The cumulative COVID vaccine doses administered in India so far has crossed 57 crore mark, the Union health ministry said adding that over 48 lakh jabs were given on Thursday alone. 

As per the official figures, 57,16,71,264 doses have been given so far in the countr. And today, on the 216th day of vaccination, a total of 48,84,440 vaccine doses were given. As many as, 36,35,752 beneficiaries received the first dose and 12,48,688 were administered the second dose, according to a provisional report. 

The ministry in a statement said, while 26,66,831 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received the first dose, 6,01,437 were administered the second dose of the vaccine on Thursday.

"Cumulatively, 21,13,11,218 persons in the age group of 18-44 years across 37 states and Union territories have received their first dose and a total of 1,79,43,325 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive," it said.

The cumulative vaccination coverage of 57,16,71,264 doses is segregated on the basis of population priority groups, the ministry said.

