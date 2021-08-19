Over 57 crore COVID vaccine doses administered in India so far, says govt

As per the official figures, 57,16,71,264 doses have been given so far in the countr. And today, on the 216th day of vaccination, a total of 48,84,440 vaccine doses were given. As many as, 36,35,752 beneficiaries received the first dose and 12,48,688 were administered the second dose, according to a provisional report.

