The IIM-Ahmedabad, India's premier business school, has hiked its fees from ₹4 lakh in 2007 to ₹27 lakh at present, according to Maheshwer Peri, Founder of Career 360. According to Peri, the IIM-A has increased the fees by 575% in the past 15 years while the income tax inflation index growth stood at 146% during this period. He said the yearly increase in fees reflects the "lethargy of the board that refuses to challenge a yearly norm nor understands the Raison D etre' of public institutions.

Slamming the fee structure of IIMs, Peri wrote, "They led a pack of wolves commercialising education through market forces. Even a tier 3 B school charges 15 lakh. Now, even UG programs are afflicted with this disease. For a public institution to contribute to the rising cost of education is a criminal act".

Posting a fee receipt for the academic year 2020-21, Peri wrote, "The IIMs don’t need to raise fees each year. They are rich, slush with funds, generate massive surplus, and could charge just 1/3 and still be in surplus. In 2020, the IIM-A revenue from academics was ₹202 crore. Of these, ₹105 crore were tution fees".

According to the pay slip, the tution fee at IIIM-A in the year 2020-21 was ₹10,527.66, and the overall fee was ₹20,201.49.

Peri added that the IIM-Ahmedabad invested ₹1,345 crore in government securities, term deposits, etc as of March 2021. "In one year alone, the investments increased by ₹136 crore implying that the tuition fees of ₹105 crore were collected to be banked".

Questioning the cash flow of IIM-A, Peri said the monthly expenditure of the institute is about ₹16 crore. However, they had cash in the bank of ₹42 crore in 2021 and 79 crore in 2020. "I wonder what their professors of Finance would be teaching in cash flow management," Peri wrote.

According to Peri, the business institute earned ₹188 crore as interest/dividend in 2021. That is more than the entire fees collected.