The IIM-Ahmedabad, India's premier business school, has hiked its fees from ₹4 lakh in 2007 to ₹27 lakh at present, according to Maheshwer Peri, Founder of Career 360. According to Peri, the IIM-A has increased the fees by 575% in the past 15 years while the income tax inflation index growth stood at 146% during this period. He said the yearly increase in fees reflects the "lethargy of the board that refuses to challenge a yearly norm nor understands the Raison D etre' of public institutions.

