New Delhi: India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage has crossed 32 crore doses with over 58.10 lakh jabs being administered on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said.

Cumulatively, 8,30,23,693 people across the country have received their first dose and a total 18,48,754 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive, it said.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose, the ministry said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As many as 58,10,378 lakh doses were administered on Saturday, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

