Over 58 mn made-in-India vaccines reached 70 countries: Modi tells Finnish PM

 1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2021, 06:46 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Modi said: More than 58 million made in India Covid vaccines had reached about 70 countries in the recent weeks
  Acknowledging the effort, Marin said: The top item on the agenda of all heads of governments is the pandemic. I want to recognize the efforts of India in an extensive vaccination program

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a virtual summit with his Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin, some of the top agendas for which were pandemic and Covid-19 vaccination.

"India has taken care of the needs of the world along with its domestic struggle during the coronavirus pandemic," Modi said adding, "More than 58 million made in India coronavirus vaccine doses had reached about 70 countries in the recent weeks."

Acknowledging the effort, Marin said: The top item on the agenda of all heads of governments is the COVID19 pandemic. I want to recognize the efforts of India in an extensive vaccination program.

In his opening remarks, Modi also urged Finland to join the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI). Both the organisations took shape following India's initiative. "These international institutions will benefit from Finland's ability and expertise," he said.

The Finnish prime minister said there was scope for further intensification of bilateral ties in areas of education, technology and trade.

Modi also said both India and Finland believed in a rules-based, transparent, humanitarian and democratic global order and the two countries have strong cooperation in areas like technology, innovation, clean energy, environment and education.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said the virtual summit will provide a blueprint for the future expansion and diversification of the India-Finland partnership.

(With inputs from agencies)



