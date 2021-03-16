Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Over 58 mn made-in-India vaccines reached 70 countries: Modi tells Finnish PM

Over 58 mn made-in-India vaccines reached 70 countries: Modi tells Finnish PM

Modi, Finnish PM hold summit, discuss Covid-19, vaccination, solar alliance
1 min read . 06:46 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Modi said: More than 58 million made in India Covid vaccines had reached about 70 countries in the recent weeks
  • Acknowledging the effort, Marin said: The top item on the agenda of all heads of governments is the pandemic. I want to recognize the efforts of India in an extensive vaccination program

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a virtual summit with his Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin, some of the top agendas for which were pandemic and Covid-19 vaccination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a virtual summit with his Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin, some of the top agendas for which were pandemic and Covid-19 vaccination.

"India has taken care of the needs of the world along with its domestic struggle during the coronavirus pandemic," Modi said adding, "More than 58 million made in India coronavirus vaccine doses had reached about 70 countries in the recent weeks."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Benefits of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine continue to outweigh the risks: EU regulator

4 min read . 07:28 PM IST

Over 1 lakh paramilitary posts vacant, recruitment hit by pandemic: Govt

1 min read . 07:18 PM IST

Kejriwal, AAP members to protest at Jantar Mantar against bill on LG powers

1 min read . 07:04 PM IST

Kumbh Mela: 12 & 14 April peak days, will be more careful amid Covid, say police

1 min read . 07:01 PM IST

"India has taken care of the needs of the world along with its domestic struggle during the coronavirus pandemic," Modi said adding, "More than 58 million made in India coronavirus vaccine doses had reached about 70 countries in the recent weeks."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Benefits of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine continue to outweigh the risks: EU regulator

4 min read . 07:28 PM IST

Over 1 lakh paramilitary posts vacant, recruitment hit by pandemic: Govt

1 min read . 07:18 PM IST

Kejriwal, AAP members to protest at Jantar Mantar against bill on LG powers

1 min read . 07:04 PM IST

Kumbh Mela: 12 & 14 April peak days, will be more careful amid Covid, say police

1 min read . 07:01 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Acknowledging the effort, Marin said: The top item on the agenda of all heads of governments is the COVID19 pandemic. I want to recognize the efforts of India in an extensive vaccination program.

In his opening remarks, Modi also urged Finland to join the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI). Both the organisations took shape following India's initiative. "These international institutions will benefit from Finland's ability and expertise," he said.

The Finnish prime minister said there was scope for further intensification of bilateral ties in areas of education, technology and trade.

Modi also said both India and Finland believed in a rules-based, transparent, humanitarian and democratic global order and the two countries have strong cooperation in areas like technology, innovation, clean energy, environment and education.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said the virtual summit will provide a blueprint for the future expansion and diversification of the India-Finland partnership.

(With inputs from agencies)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.