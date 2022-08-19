These sectors in India likely to hire more freshers in July-Dec 2022: Report

Citing 'Career Outlook' report by TeamLease EdTech, founder and CEO Shantanu Rooj said that the sentiment around entry level jobs and hiring freshers is significantly improving in India, adding that more employers are willing to increase their freshers resource pool.
In India, more than 59% employers are keen on hiring freshers during the second half of 2022, around 12% more than the first half of this year, according to a reported as quoted by news agency PTI.
In India, more than 59% employers are keen on hiring freshers during the second half of 2022, around 12% more than the first half of this year, according to a reported as quoted by news agency PTI.
"This indicates that the employability of the country's youth has undergone a value driven change over the past few years. A lot of this is attributed to the alliance between employers, academia and industry," he stated.
"Over 59% employers in India are keen to hire freshers between July-December 2022, which is around 12% higher than the first half of this year. Within a year, the freshers hiring sentiment has seen a 42% rise and we are optimistic that this will go up rapidly in the coming years as well," he added.
Basically, the 'Career Outlook' report is an analysis of freshers hiring sentiment of 865 companies across 18 industries and 14 locations during the second half of this year, that is July-December 2022.
Top sectors keen to hire freshers in India
The 'Career Outlook' reported further revealed that IT, e-commerce, technology startups, and telecommunications are the most promising sectors for freshers with 65%, 48%, and 47% employers showing the intent to hire, respectively.
According to the report, the IT sector is growing rapidly and is expected to hire one lakh freshers to meet the rising demand following increased spending in the industry (USD 101.8 billion this year), increased exports (8-10% increase in FY 22-23), growth of the software product industry and the central government allocating a USD 111.58 billion budget.
The telecom companies are also looking forward to infuse ₹3,345 crore in the sector and expand their data centres pan-India, the report added.
In terms of locations, the report stated that Bengaluru emerged as the leading city with 68% employers projecting the intent to hire freshers, followed by Mumbai (50%) and Delhi (45%).
Top places with more freshers hiring
In H1 2022, hiring sentiment of employers in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi stood at 59%, 43% and 39%, respectively, the report said, while in H2 2021, the same stood at 43% in Bengaluru, 31% in Mumbai, and 27% in Delhi.
Neeti Sharma, TeamLease EdTech co-founder and president said that the industry knowledge takes precedence today, therefore, academic institutions are creating skill focused blended learning programs, making the students job-ready for future roles.
