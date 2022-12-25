Over 6,000 birds culled in Kerala's Kottayam after bird flue outbreak

Over 6,000 birds culled in Kerala's Kottayam after bird flue outbreak1 min read . 10:54 AM IST
Bird flu: A total of 6,017 birds, mostly ducks, were killed on Saturday in the Vechur, Neendoor, and Arpookara panchayats of the district.
Kottayam in Kerala has been severely affected by an outbreak of bird flu over the last few days. More than 6,000 birds were culled in three separate panchayats of Kerala's Kottayam district where a bird flu outbreak has been confirmed, according to the news agency PTI.
A total of 6,017 birds, mostly ducks, were killed on Saturday in the Vechur, Neendoor, and Arpookara panchayats of the district, a release from the district administration said.
As per official data, around 133 ducks and 156 chickens in Vechur, 2,753 ducks in Neendoor, and 2,975 ducks in Arpookara were killed, the release read, as quoted by PTI.
Meanwhile, the Lakshadweep administration has for now banned the transportation of frozen chicken to the islands from the mainland due to a reported outbreak of bird flu in Kerala.
Earlier on Sunday, farmers were seen catching ducks in shallow ponds and handing them over to health officials to be taken to a designated area for culling.
In October end this year, bird flu was reported from the state's Alappuzha district. Operations were conducted to cull in Haripad municipality to check the spread of the disease. Later on, the outbreak was detected in Cheruthana in early November.
In India, bird flu or avian influenza, a zoonotic disease, is spread mainly by migratory birds coming into the country during the winter months between September and March.
These viruses naturally spread among wild aquatic birds worldwide and can infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species. Bird flu viruses do not normally infect humans. However, sporadic human infections with bird flu viruses have occurred.
(With PTI inputs)
