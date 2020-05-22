Over 6.5 lakh tickets have been booked already for the 200 daily passenger trains that will start operations across the country from 1 June, said Ministry of Railways on Friday.

The booking for these trains commenced from 21 May and as of 2014 hours on 22 May, 6,52,644 online tickets were booked for these trains having 14,13,277 passengers, the ministry said.

These special services shall be in addition to the existing Shramik Special trains being run since 1 May and Special AC trains (30 trains) being run since 12 May, 2020.

Online booking of tickets for these trains is being done through IRCTC website or through Mobile App. Indian Railways has also allowed booking of reservation tickets through the reservation counters, Common Service Centers (CSCs) and ticketing agents. All 200 trains are available in system booking, said the ministry.

