A record in surge in India's COVID-19 count as the states recorded 6,684 new coronavirus cases on Friday. With this, the total coronavirus case in the country surged past 125,000. Maharashtra, the worst-affected state by coronavirus pandemic, saw an explosion of cases on Friday. Delhi and Tamil Nadu also witnessed high number of COVID-19 patients in last 24 hours.

The death toll from the novel virus rose to 3,720. At least 130 people passed away in last 24 hours. India recorded over 100 deaths every day throughout this week. However, India's mortality rate has improved, said the health ministry.

Maharashtra recorded 2,940 coronavirus cases on Friday — the highest single-day spike in daily COVID-19 count in any state. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state inched towards 45,000. Mumbai, the financial hub of India, registered 27,000 cases. Starting from Friday, the state government implemented the new lockdown guidelines to mitigate the spread of the virus. The death toll in the state reached 1,517.

Delhi witnessed the highest number of coronavirus cases on Friday as 660 people had confirmed positive. The number of COVID-19 patients in the national capital zoomed to 12,319. In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi government marked 14 new areas as containment zones. There were total 92 containment zones in the capital.

Kerala reported the first case of coronavirus on January 30. The state saw the highest rise in coronavirus tally on Friday. At least 42 people tested positive for the novel virus. Out of the new patients, 23 returned from other states and 17 from abroad.





