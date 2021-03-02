OPEN APP
Under the Vande Bharat Mission, which is in its 8th phase, more than 6 million people have returned from different parts of the world, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Puri shared the information on his Twitter handle. "Vande Bharat Mission began with 64 flights & about 12,800 passengers on 6 May 2020. Since then we have facilitated repatriation & International travel of more than 6 million people. The mission, now in its 8th Phase, continues ahead," Puri tweeted.

Meanwhile, international commercial passenger flight services remain suspended till 31 March in India.

Amid the suspension, special international flights have been allowed under the Vande Bharat Mission since May last year and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with select countries since July. India has formed air bubble pacts with several countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France, among others.

Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

Scheduled international flight operations were suspended from March 23 last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.



