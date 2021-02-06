Rajesh Bhushan, Union health secretary, reviewed the status and progress of Covid-19 vaccination on Saturday. He discussed the details with the state health secretaries and the mission directors (MDs) of National Health Mission of states and Union Territories (UTs) via video conference.

He said India is the fastest country to reach the five million Covid-19 vaccination mark in 21 days. "Several other countries which have had a head start, some as much as 60 days, have taken a longer time to reach this target," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

Bhushan urged the states and UTs to increase the pace of vaccination exponentially. He also asked to improve the momentum and accelerate the coverage as the country moves forward with the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

The health secretary pointed that there is substantial scope to improve the number of average vaccinations per vaccination session. He also asked the state health secretaries to asses the daily change in the number of average vaccinations and take necessary steps to increase those numbers.

States and UTs have been advised to ensure 100% saturation of people who have registered with the Co-Win platform already. He also asked to organize simultaneous vaccine sessions per day in any health facilities possible and to devise a state specific strategy to achieve this target.

"While there are 12 States/UTs that have achieved 60% or more vaccination coverage of healthcare workers, they were all advised to improve the percentage coverage of vaccinated beneficiaries as there are many States and UTs that need to improve their performance on this parameter," the statement said.

Regular review meetings in all states and UTs were advised with the state, district and block task force to identify the emerging challenges, understand the ground issues and promptly address them at the appropriate levels, the statement from MoHFW further read.

Before 20 February, every state and UT have been asked to schedule all the healthcare workers for vaccination at least once and immediately thereafter organize mop-up rounds for them. And for the frontline workers, vaccinations for all of them must be schedule before 6 March this year and organize the mop-up rounds immediately after that.

"The failure of potential beneficiaries to get vaccinated in the mop-up round would automatically push them to age-appropriate vaccination category. The second dose of the vaccine is also scheduled to start from 13th February 2021 for people who were vaccinated on 16th Jan 2021," the ministry said in the statement.

Rajesh Bhushan emphasised on the need for adeqaute attention to issue a provisional digital vaccination certificate after the first dose and a final certificate after the second. He further stated that CoWIN 2.0 version will also be released soon, the statement said.

"The feedback from the States and UTs was analyzed and appropriate advice provided during the review meeting," according to the statement from MoHFW.

