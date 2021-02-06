Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Over 60% COVID-19 vaccine coverage in 12 states; govt urges rest to increase pace
A medic injects Covishield vaccine to a GRP employee, at Railway Hospital in Lucknow

Over 60% COVID-19 vaccine coverage in 12 states; govt urges rest to increase pace

2 min read . 07:21 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Rajesh Bhushan asked the state health secretaries to asses the daily change in the number of average vaccinations and take necessary steps to increase those numbers
  • Before 20 February, every state and UT has been asked to schedule all the healthcare workers for vaccination at least once

Rajesh Bhushan, Union health secretary, reviewed the status and progress of Covid-19 vaccination on Saturday. He discussed the details with the state health secretaries and the mission directors (MDs) of National Health Mission of states and Union Territories (UTs) via video conference.

Rajesh Bhushan, Union health secretary, reviewed the status and progress of Covid-19 vaccination on Saturday. He discussed the details with the state health secretaries and the mission directors (MDs) of National Health Mission of states and Union Territories (UTs) via video conference.

He said India is the fastest country to reach the five million Covid-19 vaccination mark in 21 days. "Several other countries which have had a head start, some as much as 60 days, have taken a longer time to reach this target," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

H-1B visa registration starts from 9 March, lottery results by end of March

1 min read . 09:07 PM IST

COVID-19 vaccine: Over 56 lakh people received jabs in 3 weeks, no serious side effects

1 min read . 08:59 PM IST

Indonesia approves China's Sinovac vaccine for the elderly

1 min read . 08:08 PM IST

COVID-19 vaccine: Beneficiaries to receive second dose from 13 February

1 min read . 08:05 PM IST

He said India is the fastest country to reach the five million Covid-19 vaccination mark in 21 days. "Several other countries which have had a head start, some as much as 60 days, have taken a longer time to reach this target," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

H-1B visa registration starts from 9 March, lottery results by end of March

1 min read . 09:07 PM IST

COVID-19 vaccine: Over 56 lakh people received jabs in 3 weeks, no serious side effects

1 min read . 08:59 PM IST

Indonesia approves China's Sinovac vaccine for the elderly

1 min read . 08:08 PM IST

COVID-19 vaccine: Beneficiaries to receive second dose from 13 February

1 min read . 08:05 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Bhushan urged the states and UTs to increase the pace of vaccination exponentially. He also asked to improve the momentum and accelerate the coverage as the country moves forward with the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

The health secretary pointed that there is substantial scope to improve the number of average vaccinations per vaccination session. He also asked the state health secretaries to asses the daily change in the number of average vaccinations and take necessary steps to increase those numbers.

States and UTs have been advised to ensure 100% saturation of people who have registered with the Co-Win platform already. He also asked to organize simultaneous vaccine sessions per day in any health facilities possible and to devise a state specific strategy to achieve this target.

"While there are 12 States/UTs that have achieved 60% or more vaccination coverage of healthcare workers, they were all advised to improve the percentage coverage of vaccinated beneficiaries as there are many States and UTs that need to improve their performance on this parameter," the statement said.

Regular review meetings in all states and UTs were advised with the state, district and block task force to identify the emerging challenges, understand the ground issues and promptly address them at the appropriate levels, the statement from MoHFW further read.

Before 20 February, every state and UT have been asked to schedule all the healthcare workers for vaccination at least once and immediately thereafter organize mop-up rounds for them. And for the frontline workers, vaccinations for all of them must be schedule before 6 March this year and organize the mop-up rounds immediately after that.

"The failure of potential beneficiaries to get vaccinated in the mop-up round would automatically push them to age-appropriate vaccination category. The second dose of the vaccine is also scheduled to start from 13th February 2021 for people who were vaccinated on 16th Jan 2021," the ministry said in the statement.

Rajesh Bhushan emphasised on the need for adeqaute attention to issue a provisional digital vaccination certificate after the first dose and a final certificate after the second. He further stated that CoWIN 2.0 version will also be released soon, the statement said.

"The feedback from the States and UTs was analyzed and appropriate advice provided during the review meeting," according to the statement from MoHFW.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.