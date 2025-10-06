Over 60 dead across Darjeeling & Nepal amid rain deluge: Mirik badly hit, Sikkim cut off; IMD warns of more downpour

Torrential rains wreaked havoc on the entire eastern Himalayan region on Sunday, triggering one of the worst landslides in a decade in the Darjeeling area, and leaving dozens dead and hundreds of tourists stranded across northern West Bengal, Nepal, and Bhutan.

As details come in from the disaster-hit region, we take a look at the major updates:

How many have been killed in Bengal? At least 23 people, including children, were reported to have been killed as of Sunday night in West Bengal alone.

As per the National Defence Response Force (NDRF), a total of 18 have been killed in Darjeeling, with 11 of those in Mirik, the worst-hit area.

Meanwhile at least five bodies have been recovered from landslide debris during a separate rescue operation in Nagrakata, in the nearby Jalpaiguri district.

Casualties, however, are expected to increase: on Sunday, North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha said that the toll was "likely to go up".

Follow LIVE updates from Darjeeling and surrounding areas How many people have been killed in Nepal? Since Friday, at least 47 people have lost their lives in Nepal due to flash floods and landslides triggered by incessant downpour.

Of these 35 people were killed in separate landslide incidents in the India-bordering Ilam district, while nine were washed away and three killed by lightning strikes.

What is the extent of damage? With over 300 mm of rainfall hitting sub-Himalayan Bengal in less than 12 hours, entire areas were indundated while houses were left flattened after landslides.

“Two iron bridges have collapsed, several roads have been damaged and flooded, huge tracts of land in the districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar have been inundated. There have been reports of worrying damages and losses particularly in Mirik, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Matigara and Alipurduar,” Mamata Banerjee announced on X as details started coming in.

How have authorities reacted? Beyond mobilizing emergency response forces, authorities have announced several measures to cope with the disaster.

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a high-level meeting on Sunday, and announced the setting up of a 24x& control room.

She also announced compensation for victims and is slated to visit north Bengal on Monday, October 6, to assess the situation, as Darjeeling MP and BJP leader Raju Bista has called for the rain-triggered landslides to be declared a "state-level disaster".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, has expressed condolences over the loss of lives, and has said the situation in the east of the country is being closely monitored.

President Droupadi Murmu, too, has expressed condolences, and has prayed for the success of relief and rescue operations in disaster-hit areas.

Top Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have also expressed grief over the loss and have called for the Centre to provide assistance to disaster-hit areas.

What is the status of rescue operations? As of Sunday night, the NDRF had evacuated over 160 people from Bengal, with a total of 105 people being evacuated by boat, and another 55 using zip lines in the Jalpaiguri district.

Temporary relief camps have also been set up in coordination with the district administration and NGOs, and families from flood and landslide-hit areas are being moved to safer locations.

What routes remain blocked? Even as relief and rescue operations continue, key routes remain blocked, including the road connecting Bengal and Sikkim and the one connecting Darjeeling and Siliguri.

What is the current outlook? As it stands, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red-alert for the sub-Himalayan areas of West Bengal, namely, the Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri districts, while an orange alert has been issued for Darjeeling.

In particular, the IMD has warned of more landslides and road blockages due to saturated soil conditions.

Earlier on Sunday, a flood alert had been issued for northern West Bengal following a malfunction in the dam gates of Bhutan's Tala Hydropower Dam.

Helpline numbers Nabanna Disaster Management Control Room: + 91 33 2214 3526; +91 33 2253 5185