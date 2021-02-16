Over 60% healthcare workers receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

“Kerala and Maharashtra are still having the maximum number that makes up for 72% of the active cases nationally. Kerala has 61,550 active cases and reported 2884 new cases in the last 24 hours which however is a significant decline from what it had reported in the previous 24 hours," said Bhushan. “Maharashtra, on the other hand, has a total of 37,383 active cases and has reported 3,365 new cases in the last 24 hours," he said.