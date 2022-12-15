Over 60 lakh complaints received on CPGRAMS in last 3 years: Jitendra Singh

Over 60 lakh complaints received on CPGRAMS in last 3 years: Jitendra Singh1 min read . 03:22 PM IST
Between January 2021 and November 2022, a total of 2,40,932 appeals have been filed against 40,73,464 grievances disposed of during this period.
New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said over 60 lakh complaints were received on Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) during the last three years.
In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said that the government is sensitive towards the timely and effective disposal of grievances. “In order to check the quality of disposal, CPGRAMS provide facility to the citizens to record their feedback on the portal. If a disposal is rated as poor, the option to file an appeal to the next higher authority is enabled."
Singh added that the centre has also set up feedback call centre to get citizen feedback on disposed of grievances. “The citizen can also get the appeal filed through the call centre if they are not satisfied with the disposal of the grievance."
He said that between January 2021 and November 2022, a total of 2,40,932 appeals have been filed against 40,73,464 grievances disposed of during this period.
The minister added that the government has taken several measures to sensitize Grievance Redressing Officers (GROs) and to strengthen their capacity to handle the grievances effectively.
“These measures include training of grievance officers under the Sevottam, operationalizing monitoring dashboard to review the performance of GROs, regular review meetings with Grievance Officers and nodal officers, publishing monthly reports on CPGRAMS and building facility for root cause analysis of grievances with the help of next generation technology," Singh said.
