Over 60 million covid-19 doses administered so far

The country surpassed 6,02,69,782 vaccine doses cumulatively through 9,85,018 sessions, as per the union health ministry"s provisional report till 7 AM on Sunday.

These include 81,52,808 healthcare workers (HCW) (1st dose), 51,75,597HCWs (2nd dose), 88,90,046 frontline workers (FLWs) (1st dose) and 36,52,749 FLWs (2nd Dose), 66,73,662 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 2,77,24,920 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years, the union health ministry data shows.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021 with vaccination of healthcare workers (HCWs) and vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2nd Feb 2021.The next phase of covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1st March 2021 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Starting April 1, the government has now opened vaccination for all persons above 45 years of age irrespective of any comorbid condition.

As the covid-19 vaccination continues, the burden of pandemic is gradually increasing. Seven States of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported high number of covid-19 daily new cases. These states account for 81.46% of the daily new cases registered in the last 24 hours (62,714).

Eight states cumulatively account for 84.74% of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours, the union health ministry data shows.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 35,726. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 3,162 while Karnataka reported 2,886 new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 4,86,310 today, comprising 4.06% of the total Positive Cases. A net incline of 33,663 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Over 312 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. Six States account for 82.69% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (166). Punjab follows with 45 daily deaths and Kerala reported 14 deaths in the last 24 hours.

While India total number of covid-19 tests exceeded 240 millions, the daily positivity rate has increased to 5.04%.

“Initially, the surge in the cases have been restricted to only certain states but now the situation seems to be worse and an upward trend is being observed in the majorly metro cities of the nation," said Suresh Sharma, head, Population Research Centre, Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi University.

“There are varied reasons to the rise in the infections which has been witnessed over the past few days is due to a reduction in the testing, as a significant decline is being observed in the number of tests that are being conducted," he said adding that besides testing, the upsurge of covid-19 infections is also due to “contact tracing" as different protocols have been standardised by different states in India of which it is unable to trace the confirmed cases and uncontrolled social gatherings in the public places.

