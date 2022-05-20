Over 60% of 15-18 year olds fully vaccinated against covid-19: Mandaviya

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India started its nationwide vaccination drive on 16 January 2021, with the country’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage now exceeding 191.96 crore
NEW DELHI: More than 60% of 15-18 year olds are now fully vaccinated against covid-19, Mansukh Mandaviya, Union health minister, said on Friday.
“There has been tremendous increase in the vaccination of adolescents. Over 60% of the youngsters between the 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Well done Young India! We will win the battle against the pandemic together," Mandaviya tweeted.
As per health ministry’s vaccination data, around 5,91,09,660 youngsters in the age group of 15-18 years have received their first dose while 4,45,34,980 individuals have been given the second dose.
COVID-19 vaccination for 12-14 year old children was started on 16 March. So far, 3,24,75,018 adolescents have been administered the first dose, and 1,33,64,363 the second dose.
India started its nationwide vaccination drive on 16 January 2021, with the country’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage now exceeding 191.96 crore.
The administration of a booster, or a precautionary, dose for healthcare, frontline workers and people above 60 years of age with co-morbidities started this year from January 10.
The government has, however, removed the co-morbid clause for people above 60 years of age and made everyone eligible for covid vaccine precaution dose. Around 3,19,20,599 people have received their booster doses.
The health ministry opened precautionary doses for all above 18 years of age from 10 April.
