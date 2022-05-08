Over 60 vacancies in Allahabad HC; Bar association demands immediate recruitment

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has demanded the filling up of all the vacant posts of Allahabad HC judges urgently due to the increased pendency of cases
HCBA president Radha Kant Ojha said only a total of 67 posts are lying vacant in the Allahabad High Court as 93 judges are working against the sanctioned strength of 160.
He urged the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court to ensure improvement in the entire system of listing of cases, as he claimed that at present, fresh cases are being listed before the court after 10 to 60 days after their filing in the registry.
Hence, in this backdrop, he demanded the Chief Justice to ensure that all the fresh cases need to be listed before the court after 48 hours and it must also be ensured that information in this regard is conveyed to the lawyers by the registry through SMS.
Ojha urged the Chief Justice to ensure that all the courts start working at 10 am and continue till 4 pm.
