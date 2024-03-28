Over 600 lawyers write to CJI DY Chandrachud raising alarm over a group tainting judiciary
Lawyers, including Harish Salve and Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, have raised alarm over a group influencing judicial outcomes with pressure tactics, false narratives, and attacks on judges' honour, urging protective measures by the Supreme Court
As many as 600 lawyers, including senior advocate Harish Salve and Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, have written to the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, raising concerns against the actions of a “specific interest group" that, they said, is tainting the image of the Judiciary.