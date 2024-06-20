Over 600 pilgrims dead, including 68 Indians, during Hajj in Saudi Arabia, says diplomat

As many as 68 Indian nationals died during the Hajj pilgrimage this year, which was marked by searing heat and intense high temperatures. The overall death toll has risen to 600.

Written By Alka Jain
Updated06:36 AM IST
A member of the Saudi security forces prevents people from approaching as a man effected by the scorching heat lies on the ground during the arrival of Muslim pilgrims arrive to perform the symbolic 'stoning of the devil' ritual as part of the hajj pilgrimage in Mina, near Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca. (AFP Photo)
A member of the Saudi security forces prevents people from approaching as a man effected by the scorching heat lies on the ground during the arrival of Muslim pilgrims arrive to perform the symbolic ’stoning of the devil’ ritual as part of the hajj pilgrimage in Mina, near Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca. (AFP Photo)

As many as 68 Indian nationals died during the Hajj pilgrimage this year, which was marked by searing heat and intense high temperatures, said people familiar with the matter on Wednesday. The overall death toll stands at more than 600.

"We have confirmed around 68 dead... Some are because of natural causes, and we had many old-age pilgrims. And some are due to the weather conditions, that's what we assume," the diplomat told AFP on the condition of anonymity.

Also Read | Hajj 2024 begins today: Millions of pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

The Indian government has not issued any official statement on the death toll during the Hajj pilgrimage yet.

The updated death toll was reported after two Arab diplomats informed AFP on Tuesday that 550 fatalities had been recorded during the hajj. This pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam, is an obligation for all Muslims who have the financial and physical capability to undertake it at least once in their lifetime.

Also Read | Muslims start the Hajj against the backdrop of the devastating Israel-Hamas war

According to the Arab diplomats, the total included 323 Egyptians and 60 Jordanians, with one diplomat noting that almost all the Egyptians succumbed "due to heat."

Deaths have also been reported by Indonesia, Iran, Senegal, Tunisia, and Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, though in many instances, the authorities have not disclosed the exact causes.

Last year, most of the 200 dead pilgrims were from Indonesia. Saudi Arabia has not disclosed the number of fatalities but reported over 2,700 cases of "heat exhaustion" on Sunday alone.

Also Read | 2024 Hajj claims at least 19 lives due to intense heat

“This happens every year... We can't say that it is abnormally high this year. It's somewhat similar to last year but we will know more in the coming days,” the diplomat who confirmed the Indian fatalities said. He also stated that some Indian pilgrims were missing too, but refused to provide an exact number.

In recent years, the hajj has occurred during the intensely hot Saudi summer. A Saudi study published last month indicated that temperatures in the region where the rituals are conducted increase by 0.4 degrees Celsius (0.72 degrees Fahrenheit) every decade.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaOver 600 pilgrims dead, including 68 Indians, during Hajj in Saudi Arabia, says diplomat

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

334.00
10:29 AM | 19 JUN 2024
-9.9 (-2.88%)

Bharat Electronics

309.30
10:26 AM | 19 JUN 2024
-8.95 (-2.81%)

HDFC Bank

1,658.00
10:24 AM | 19 JUN 2024
49.25 (3.06%)

Tata Steel

180.05
10:25 AM | 19 JUN 2024
-1.1 (-0.61%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Alok Industries

29.50
10:27 AM | 19 JUN 2024
2.15 (7.86%)

Jubilant Ingrevia

554.95
10:16 AM | 19 JUN 2024
39.85 (7.74%)

Triveni Engineering & Indus

413.75
10:29 AM | 19 JUN 2024
28.85 (7.5%)

Shree Renuka Sugars

51.22
10:29 AM | 19 JUN 2024
3.47 (7.27%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,281.000.00
    Chennai
    72,711.000.00
    Delhi
    73,495.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,566.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue